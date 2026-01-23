Williams leads La Salle against Saint Bonaventure after 20-point showing

La Salle Explorers (10-9, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-8, 3-5 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (10-9, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-8, 3-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits Saint Bonaventure after Kiara Williams scored 20 points in La Salle’s 64-60 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bonnies have gone 5-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks fourth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 59.2 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Explorers are 3-5 in A-10 play. La Salle is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

Saint Bonaventure scores 62.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 64.0 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laycee Drake is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bonnies. Elyse MacDonough is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 55.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 58.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

