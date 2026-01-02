Williams leads Kentucky against No. 14 Alabama after 26-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (9-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays No. 14…

Kentucky Wildcats (9-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays No. 14 Alabama after Kam Williams scored 26 points in Kentucky’s 99-85 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Crimson Tide are 5-1 on their home court. Alabama ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Aiden Sherrell averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 4.1.

Alabama makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Kentucky averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Otega Oweh is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 95.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.