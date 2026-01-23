Williams leads Iowa State against Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (10-8, 1-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-5, 3-5 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Arizona Wildcats (10-8, 1-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-5, 3-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Arizona after Jada Williams scored 44 points in Iowa State’s 93-68 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cyclones are 11-2 on their home court. Iowa State ranks third in college basketball with 21.3 assists per game led by Williams averaging 7.7.

The Wildcats are 1-6 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Iowa State averages 84.4 points, 15.8 more per game than the 68.6 Arizona allows. Arizona has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 assists for the Cyclones. Audi Crooks is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mickayla Perdue is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lani Cornfield is averaging 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

