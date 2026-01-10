Williams leads Florida State against Miami (FL) after 28-point game

Florida State Seminoles (5-11, 0-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (10-6, 2-3 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (5-11, 0-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (10-6, 2-3 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Miami (FL) after Sole Williams scored 28 points in Florida State’s 91-87 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes are 6-4 on their home court. Miami (FL) is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seminoles are 0-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State gives up 78.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Miami (FL) makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Florida State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Miami (FL) allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is shooting 55.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hurricanes. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 16.1 points for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

