Williams leads CSU Fullerton against UCSB after 26-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (10-12, 5-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-7, 7-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits UCSB after Christian WIlliams scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 93-78 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos are 8-2 in home games. UCSB is 6-5 against opponents over .500.

The Titans have gone 5-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

UCSB averages 79.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 83.4 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton scores 12.9 more points per game (84.8) than UCSB gives up (71.9).

The Gauchos and Titans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Sensley is averaging 10.7 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ward is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. Williams is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

