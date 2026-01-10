Williams has 23 in Portland’s 82-76 victory over Oregon State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Williams had 23 points in Portland’s 82-76 victory over Oregon State on Saturday. Williams added…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Williams had 23 points in Portland’s 82-76 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

Williams added seven rebounds for the Pilots (9-10, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Joel Foxwell scored 18 points and added five assists. Jermaine Ballisager Webb shot 4 of 8 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Olavi Suutela led the Beavers (9-10, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Johan Munch added 14 points for Oregon State. Josiah Lake had 10 points and six assists.

Portland used a 9-0 second-half run come back from an eight-point deficit and take the lead at 57-56 with 10:17 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Ballisager Webb scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.