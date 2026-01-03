Williams-Dryden’s 32 lead West Georgia over Eastern Kentucky 88-76

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 32 points as West Georgia beat Eastern Kentucky 88-76 on Saturday. Williams-Dryden also…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 32 points as West Georgia beat Eastern Kentucky 88-76 on Saturday.

Williams-Dryden also had 13 rebounds for the Wolves (8-6, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kolten Griffin scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Josh Smith shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Juan Cranford Jr. finished with 20 points and three steals for the Colonels (4-11, 0-2). Jalen Cooper added 12 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Montavious Myrick also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

