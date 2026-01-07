Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against North Florida

West Georgia Wolves (8-6, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (2-13, 0-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (8-6, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (2-13, 0-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits North Florida after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 32 points in West Georgia’s 88-76 win against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Ospreys have gone 2-2 at home. North Florida is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolves are 2-0 in ASUN play. West Georgia allows 80.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

North Florida is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.4% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game North Florida gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamrin Oriol is scoring 18.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.3 points for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 77.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.9 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

