Williams-Dryden has 27, West Georgia takes down North Florida 85-73

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 27 points in West Georgia’s 85-73 victory against North Florida on Thursday. Williams-Dryden…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 27 points in West Georgia’s 85-73 victory against North Florida on Thursday.

Williams-Dryden added 10 rebounds for the Wolves (9-6, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Malcolm Noel shot 6 for 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Josh Smith also added 22 points. He shot 6 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line off the bench.

Kamrin Oriol led the way for the Ospreys (2-14, 0-3) with 28 points, four assists and two steals. North Florida also got 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Dalton Gayman. BJ Plummer had nine points and five assists. The loss was the Ospreys’ ninth in a row.

West Georgia had a 46-36 lead at the half after an early 9-0 run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.