Williams-Dryden and West Georgia host Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-6, 1-0 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-6, 1-0 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Eastern Kentucky after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 28 points in West Georgia’s 87-85 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Wolves are 5-2 in home games. West Georgia is the ASUN leader with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Williams-Dryden averaging 9.3.

The Colonels are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

West Georgia averages 77.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 80.3 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 79.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 81.0 West Georgia gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is scoring 18.3 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 17.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

