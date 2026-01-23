Williams, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to visit Johnson, Southern Miss Lady Eagles

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-8, 4-4 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-8, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kristin Williams and Coastal Carolina visit Jakayla Johnson and Southern Miss in Sun Belt action.

The Lady Eagles have gone 9-2 at home. Southern Miss is fifth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Sakyia White leads the Lady Eagles with 7.9 boards.

The Chanticleers are 2-6 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina ranks fifth in the Sun Belt allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

Southern Miss’ average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Southern Miss gives up.

The Lady Eagles and Chanticleers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 14.1 points for the Lady Eagles. Carly Keats is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Chanticleers. Tessa Grady is averaging 10.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 33.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

