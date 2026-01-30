Williams and the Wright State Raiders take on conference foe Milwaukee

Wright State Raiders (6-16, 2-9 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-16, 3-9 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jorey…

Wright State Raiders (6-16, 2-9 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-16, 3-9 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jorey Buwalda and Milwaukee host Breezie Williams and Wright State in Horizon action.

The Panthers are 4-7 on their home court. Milwaukee is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders are 2-9 in Horizon play. Wright State has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

Milwaukee averages 60.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 71.2 Wright State allows. Wright State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buwalda is averaging 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.