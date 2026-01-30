Williams and the Radford Highlanders host conference foe Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (11-11, 4-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-9, 6-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (11-11, 4-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-9, 6-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amourie Porter and Winthrop take on Joi Williams and Radford in Big South action.

The Highlanders have gone 9-2 at home. Radford ranks second in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.7 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-4 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is third in the Big South scoring 65.8 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Radford’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Georgia Simonsen is averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mya Pierfax is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11 points. Porter is shooting 47.2% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 62.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

