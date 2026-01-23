Williams and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions visit conference foe Southern

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-13, 3-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-11, 3-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-13, 3-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-11, 3-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces UAPB in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Jaguars are 4-1 on their home court. Southern is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Lions are 3-3 in SWAC play. UAPB is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 78.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 79.8 Southern allows to opponents.

The Jaguars and Golden Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fazl Oshodi is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.3 points. Michael Jacobs is shooting 36.9% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Mirhosseini averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Quion Williams is averaging 18.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 87.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.