Williams and Texas A&M-CC host UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-11, 5-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-9, 7-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-11, 5-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-9, 7-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Sheldon Williams scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 79-71 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders have gone 6-2 at home. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Williams leads the Islanders with 7.1 boards.

The Vaqueros are 5-6 against conference opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M-CC makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Torbor is averaging 6.5 points for the Islanders. Williams is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marvin McGhee III averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Koree Cotton is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.