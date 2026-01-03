Williams and Shogbonyo each score 11, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beats UTRGV 63-59

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams and Nick Shogbonyo had 11 points apiece in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 63-59 win over…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams and Nick Shogbonyo had 11 points apiece in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 63-59 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

Williams had five rebounds and Shogbonyo made 4 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) from the field. Leo Torbor finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points for the Islanders (7-7, 3-2 Southland Conference).

The Vaqueros (5-9, 1-4) were led by Jaylen Washington, who posted 15 points, seven assists and two steals. Filip Brankovic added 14 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. Koree Cotton finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

