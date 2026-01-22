Williams and Radford host UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-12, 3-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-9, 4-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-12, 3-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-9, 4-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts UNC Asheville after Joi Williams scored 23 points in Radford’s 78-63 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders have gone 8-2 at home. Radford has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 20.4 turnovers per game.

Radford scores 64.3 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 60.2 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Radford allows.

The Highlanders and Bulldogs meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13 points and 1.8 steals. Georgia Simonsen is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Nia Green is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Journee McDaniel is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.