Williams and Missouri State host Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-7, 5-4 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (12-8, 6-3 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Sam Houston after Kobi Williams scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 62-57 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Bears have gone 9-2 at home. Missouri State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bearkats are 5-4 in conference games. Sam Houston ranks second in the CUSA shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Missouri State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Sam Houston has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Bearkats match up Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Palek III is averaging 17.9 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Williams is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

Po’Boigh King is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bearkats. Veljko Ilic is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

