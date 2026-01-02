Williams and Jacksonville host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (4-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4, 0-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Lipscomb Bisons (4-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4, 0-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on Lipscomb after Priscilla Williams scored 23 points in Jacksonville’s 71-65 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Dolphins have gone 6-1 in home games. Jacksonville has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bisons have gone 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is seventh in the ASUN with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by McKayla Miller averaging 5.3.

Jacksonville is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Dolphins. Mychal White is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Heard is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bisons. Miller is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bisons: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

