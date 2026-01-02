Williams and Coastal Carolina host Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8, 0-3 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays Georgia Southern after Kristin Williams scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 87-85 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers have gone 6-4 at home. Coastal Carolina has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 2-1 in conference matchups. Georgia Southern ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Coastal Carolina averages 76.9 points, 9.1 more per game than the 67.8 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Chanticleers. Tessa Grady is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

McKenna Eddings is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.2 points. Destiny Garrett is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.