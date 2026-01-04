Williams’ 32 lead Missouri State past New Mexico State 89-82

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Kobi Williams’ 32 points led Missouri State over New Mexico State 89-82 on Sunday. Williams shot…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Kobi Williams’ 32 points led Missouri State over New Mexico State 89-82 on Sunday.

Williams shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 7 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Bears (9-5, 3-0 Conference USA). Keith Palek III added 16 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line. Trey Williams Jr. shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Aggies (8-5, 1-2) were led in scoring by Julius Mims, who finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Jemel Jones added 18 points and four steals for New Mexico State. Elijah Elliott had 16 points.

Missouri State took the lead for good with 9:50 remaining in the second half on a jump shot from Palek to make it a 68-67 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

