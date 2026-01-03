Williams’ 31 lead Montana past Northern Colorado 88-79

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams’ 31 points led Montana over Northern Colorado 88-79 on Saturday. Williams added five assists…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams’ 31 points led Montana over Northern Colorado 88-79 on Saturday.

Williams added five assists for the Grizzlies (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Grant Kepley shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Brock Wisne led the Bears (10-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Quinn Denker added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Northern Colorado. Ibu Yamakazi finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.