Williams’ 3 in OT lifts N.C. State to 80-76 victory over No. 18 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ven-Allen Lubin scored 22 points and Derrion Williams’ 3-pointer with 2:40 left in overtime put N.C. State ahead to stay as the Wolfpack ended No. 18 Clemson’s nine-game win streak with an 80-76 victory on Tuesday night.

Williams finished with 17 points and Quadir Copeland 16 for N.C. State.

The Wolfpack (13-6, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were up 11 points late in the first half and were still ahead 58-51 with 10 minutes to play when the Tigers (16-4, 6-1) closed with an 18-11 run to force the extra period.

But once Williams’ basket went in, the Tigers couldn’t rally again. Lubin followed with a basket after Williams and Clemson got no closer than three the rest of the way.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation. Dillon Hunter missed an open 3-pointer with 33 seconds left for Clemson while Williams came up short on a midrange jumper. Hunter’s long, desperation 3 hit off the backboard as the buzzer sounded.

RJ Godfrey led Clemson with 16 points.

It was also a welcome homecoming for N.C. State coach Will Wade, a Clemson graduate who worked for the basketball team under former Tigers coach Oliver Purnell. Wade was also coach at McNeese State last March when his team knocked Clemson out of the NCAA Tournament in a first-round upset.

Wade must have some magic against his alma mater because the Tigers, who came in averaging 10 turnovers a game in ACC play gave up eight in the first 20 minutes and 13 for the game.

The Wolfpack made 22 of 25 foul shots including all four in overtime.

NC State: Goes to Pitt on Saturday.

Clemson: Hits the road for the first time in two weeks to play Georgia Tech on Saturday.

