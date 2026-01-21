Williams’ 23 lead Mercer past Western Carolina 88-76

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 23 points as Mercer beat Western Carolina 88-76 on Wednesday. Williams had five…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 23 points as Mercer beat Western Carolina 88-76 on Wednesday.

Williams had five rebounds and five assists for the Bears (13-7, 5-2 Southern Conference). Armani Mighty scored 20 points and added 15 rebounds. Baraka Okojie shot 4 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Justin Johnson led the way for the Catamounts (6-12, 2-5) with 14 points. Julien Soumaoro added 11 points and four assists for Western Carolina. Cord Stansberry also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

