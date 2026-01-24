Williams’ 21 lead Missouri State over UTEP 62-57

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kobi Williams’ 21 points helped Missouri State defeat UTEP 62-57 on Saturday. Williams also contributed…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kobi Williams’ 21 points helped Missouri State defeat UTEP 62-57 on Saturday.

Williams also contributed five rebounds for the Bears (12-8, 6-3 Conference USA). Michael Osei-Bonsu added 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Keith Palek III went 3 of 9 from the field to finish with eight points.

Elijah Jones led the way for the Miners (7-13, 3-6) with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jamal West added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for UTEP. Kaseem Watson also put up 10 points.

