William & Mary wins 77-70 over UNC Wilmington

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Pulliam’s 16 points helped William & Mary defeat UNC Wilmington 77-70 on Thursday night.

Pulliam also added six rebounds for the Tribe (13-6, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Kilian Brockhoff went 7 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Cade Haskins finished 5 of 11 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

The Seahawks (17-3, 6-1) were led by Patrick Wessler, who posted 15 points and 13 rebounds. Madison Durr added 15 points and Christian May had 13 points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Seahawks.

William & Mary took the lead for good with 19:08 to go in the first half. The score was 42-28 at halftime, with Haskins racking up 15 points. Brockhoff scored a team-high 13 points after the break.

