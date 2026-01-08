William & Mary visits Rivera-Torres and Monmouth

William & Mary Tribe (11-4, 2-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-8, 1-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

William & Mary Tribe (11-4, 2-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-8, 1-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts William & Mary after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 62-48 victory over the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Rivera-Torres averaging 2.7.

The Tribe are 2-1 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is second in the CAA scoring 85.4 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Monmouth averages 71.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 75.1 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Tribe meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Ray is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 11.7 points. Rivera-Torres is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is shooting 44.1% and averaging 11.8 points for the Tribe. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tribe: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.