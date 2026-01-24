William & Mary visits Hofstra after Geddes’ 20-point performance

William & Mary Tribe (9-8, 2-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (3-15, 1-6 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (9-8, 2-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (3-15, 1-6 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Hofstra after Cassidy Geddes scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 63-50 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride are 1-6 on their home court. Hofstra is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Tribe are 2-4 in CAA play. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA scoring 61.6 points per game and is shooting 39.0%.

Hofstra is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 39.1% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Hofstra allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandra Magolico is averaging 9.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Pride. Chloe Sterling is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Geddes is averaging 13.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Tribe. Natalie Fox is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.