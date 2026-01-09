William & Mary visits Drexel on 3-game road slide

William & Mary Tribe (11-5, 2-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-10, 1-3 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (11-5, 2-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-10, 1-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Drexel looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Dragons are 6-3 on their home court. Drexel has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Tribe are 2-2 in conference games. William & Mary is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Drexel is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Dragons. Eli Beard is averaging 10.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Chase Lowe is averaging 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Tribe. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

