William & Mary visits Drexel on 3-game road skid

William & Mary Tribe (11-5, 2-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-10, 1-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Tribe face Drexel.

The Dragons have gone 6-3 at home. Drexel is fifth in the CAA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Garfield Turner averaging 2.8.

The Tribe are 2-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 18.6 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chase Lowe with 4.3.

Drexel scores 68.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 75.5 William & Mary allows. William & Mary scores 16.5 more points per game (84.4) than Drexel allows (67.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is averaging 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dragons. Shane Blakeney is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lowe is averaging 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Tribe. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

