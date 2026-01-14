William & Mary puts home win streak on the line against N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-8, 0-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-6, 2-3 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-8, 0-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-6, 2-3 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts N.C. A&T looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Tribe have gone 6-0 in home games. William & Mary scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-4 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

William & Mary’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 75.9 points per game, 1.1 more than the 74.8 William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tribe. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

Lewis Walker is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

