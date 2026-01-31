William & Mary plays UNC Wilmington on home slide

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-15, 1-8 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-9, 3-5 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-15, 1-8 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-9, 3-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks to break its four-game home slide with a win over UNC Wilmington.

The Tribe are 2-6 in home games. William & Mary is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 1-8 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 19.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

William & Mary is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.5% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tribe. Natalie Fox is averaging 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games.

Paige Smith averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Rori Cox is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

