William & Mary hosts Lezama and Hampton

Hampton Lady Pirates (7-8, 1-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-7, 1-3 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits William & Mary after Kayla Lezama scored 29 points in Hampton’s 88-75 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Tribe are 2-4 in home games. William & Mary is sixth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Lady Pirates are 1-2 in CAA play. Hampton has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

William & Mary scores 62.4 points per game, equal to what Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than William & Mary gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tribe. Natalie Fox is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kiarra Mcelrath averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Pirates, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Lezama is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

