Wilkinson, Sayler and Jackson combine for 54 as South Dakota State defeats Denver 87-79

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Damon Wilkinson, Joe Sayler and Jaden Jackson combined for 54 points to lead South Dakota State to defeat Denver 87-79 on Thursday.

Wilkinson had 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with nine rebounds for the Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1 Summit League). Joe Sayler scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 17 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jaden Jackson shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Pioneers (8-10, 1-2) were led by Carson Johnson, who recorded 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting along with two steals. Denver also got 20 points and eight rebounds from Jeremiah Burke. Logan Kinsey had 12 points and six rebounds. Zane Nelson scored 10.

The Pioneers led 35-33 at the end of the first half, using a 9-2 run to overcome a 6-0 run from the Jackrabbits to start the game. They led by as much as seven in the second half before a 13-2 run from the Jackrabbits.

