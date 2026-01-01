Wilkinson puts up 24 as South Dakota State takes down Omaha 84-69

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Damon Wilkinson scored 24 points as South Dakota State beat Omaha 84-69 on Thursday. Wilkinson also…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Damon Wilkinson scored 24 points as South Dakota State beat Omaha 84-69 on Thursday.

Wilkinson also contributed 19 rebounds and three blocks for the Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League). Matthew Mors went 7 of 11 from the field to add 16 points. Joe Sayler shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 14 points.

Paul Djobet led the way for the Mavericks (7-9, 0-1) with 22 points and three steals. Omaha also got 14 points from Julian Margrave.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.