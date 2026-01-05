Wilkinson leads No. 23 Georgia against No. 22 Florida after 31-point showing

Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-5, 0-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-5, 0-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Georgia visits No. 22 Florida after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 31 points in Georgia’s 104-100 overtime victory against the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators have gone 6-0 in home games. Florida leads the SEC with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 6.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Georgia is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Georgia scores 28.6 more points per game (99.4) than Florida gives up (70.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Alex Condon is averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Wilkinson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Blue Cain is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 98.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

