Wilkerson and Indiana host No. 10 Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces No. 10 Nebraska after Lamar Wilkerson scored 24 points in Indiana’s 84-66 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-0 at home. Indiana averages 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 4-0 against conference opponents. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Indiana averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.5 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Indiana allows.

The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Tayton Conerway is shooting 54.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rienk Mast is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 77.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

