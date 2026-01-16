Wickstrom leads UC Riverside against CSU Fullerton after 21-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 4-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-9, 4-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 4-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-9, 4-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits CSU Fullerton after Hannah Wickstrom scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 77-59 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Titans have gone 4-5 at home. CSU Fullerton is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 4-2 against conference opponents. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West with 11.9 assists per game led by Kaylani Polk averaging 3.1.

CSU Fullerton scores 70.6 points, 10.1 more per game than the 60.5 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 60.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 64.4 CSU Fullerton gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristina Jones is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Titans. Jana Falsdottir is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Polk is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 assists. Wickstrom is averaging 21.4 points, six rebounds and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 17.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.