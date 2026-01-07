Wickstrom leads UC Riverside against CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-9, 2-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 0-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-9, 2-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces CSU Bakersfield after Hannah Wickstrom scored 36 points in UC Riverside’s 65-58 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Highlanders have gone 3-3 in home games. UC Riverside is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

UC Riverside’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (39.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wickstrom is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kaylani Polk is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tena Ikidi is averaging 7.5 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.