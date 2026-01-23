Wicks scores 20 and Saint Francis beats Chicago State 81-60

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Skylar Wicks had 20 points and Saint Francis beat Chicago State 81-60 on Friday. Wicks added…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Skylar Wicks had 20 points and Saint Francis beat Chicago State 81-60 on Friday.

Wicks added 11 rebounds for the Red Flash (6-14, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Chris Moncrief shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Zion Russell had 14 points and shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Cougars (2-18, 0-7) were led in scoring by CJ Ray, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Doyel Cockrill III added 13 points for Chicago State. Chauncey Gibson had 10 points.

The loss is the ninth straight for the Cougars.

