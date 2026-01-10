Wicks and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash visit conference foe LIU

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-12, 2-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-7, 3-0 NEC) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-12, 2-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-7, 3-0 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Wicks and Saint Francis (PA) visit Greg Gordon and LIU on Saturday.

The Sharks are 4-1 on their home court. LIU is the NEC leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Gordon averaging 2.2.

The Red Flash have gone 2-1 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

LIU is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.7% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA)’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The Sharks and Red Flash square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Fuller is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Malachi Davis is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games.

Wicks is averaging 17.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Red Flash. Victor Payne is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

