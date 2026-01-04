Wicks and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash host conference foe Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-10, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-12, 0-1 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-10, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-12, 0-1 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Taeshaud Jackson and Fairleigh Dickinson visit Skylar Wicks and Saint Francis (PA) in NEC play.

The Red Flash are 2-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knights have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is fifth in the NEC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jackson averaging 5.7.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (49.2%).

The Red Flash and Knights square off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wicks is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Zion Russell is shooting 37.0% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Eric Parnell is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 10.9 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

