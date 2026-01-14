Wichita State visits Florida Atlantic following Giles’ 33-point game

Wichita State Shockers (10-7, 2-2 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (11-6, 3-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (10-7, 2-2 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (11-6, 3-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits Florida Atlantic after Kenyon Giles scored 33 points in Wichita State’s 78-67 win over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 7-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Shockers are 2-2 in AAC play. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Florida Atlantic averages 83.5 points, 14.6 more per game than the 68.9 Wichita State allows. Wichita State scores 5.0 more points per game (78.2) than Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents (73.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Isaiah Elohim is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Giles is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

