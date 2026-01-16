Wichita State travels to South Florida for conference showdown

Wichita State Shockers (3-15, 0-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-7, 4-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (3-15, 0-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-7, 4-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays South Florida in AAC action Saturday.

The Bulls have gone 8-3 at home. South Florida is fifth in the AAC scoring 70.8 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Shockers are 0-5 in AAC play. Wichita State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Florida’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game South Florida allows.

The Bulls and Shockers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Davidson is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaila Harding is averaging 12.3 points for the Shockers. Kyleigh Ortiz is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

