Wichita State Shockers face the Temple Owls on 3-game losing streak

Temple Owls (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (3-12, 0-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State comes into the matchup against Temple after losing three straight games.

The Shockers have gone 3-6 at home. Wichita State gives up 63.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Owls are 0-1 against conference opponents. Temple averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wichita State averages 60.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 68.1 Temple allows. Temple averages 68.3 points per game, 4.7 more than the 63.6 Wichita State gives up to opponents.

The Shockers and Owls square off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Abby Cater is averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Kaylah Turner is averaging 16.9 points for the Owls. Drew Alexander is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

