Wichita State plays South Florida for conference showdown

Wichita State Shockers (10-8, 2-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-6, 3-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes South Florida and Wichita State will play on Sunday.

The Bulls have gone 7-1 at home. South Florida ranks second in the AAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 3.9.

The Shockers are 2-3 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is third in the AAC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 7.8.

South Florida averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wes Enis averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 16.2 points, 10 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 17.7 points. Michael Gray Jr. is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

