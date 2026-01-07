Wichita State hosts Rice after Giles’ 27-point showing

Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 1-1 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 1-1 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -13.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Rice after Kenyon Giles scored 27 points in Wichita State’s 104-100 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Shockers have gone 7-1 in home games. Wichita State is the AAC leader with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 3.6.

The Owls have gone 0-2 against AAC opponents. Rice is eighth in the AAC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 5.1.

Wichita State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is averaging 18.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Anderson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls. Jalen Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.