Wichita State faces East Carolina, looks to stop 4-game skid

East Carolina Pirates (10-6, 2-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (3-13, 0-3 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State comes into the matchup with East Carolina after losing four games in a row.

The Shockers are 3-7 in home games. Wichita State is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pirates are 2-1 in AAC play. East Carolina scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Wichita State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.7% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is averaging 13.1 points for the Shockers. Abby Cater is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Barner is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Pirates. Kennedy Fauntleroy is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

