Whittaker leads Gonzaga against San Francisco

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-7, 6-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-7, 6-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits San Francisco after Lauren Whittaker scored 37 points in Gonzaga’s 92-87 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Dons have gone 8-4 in home games. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Noelia Mourino paces the Dons with 7.0 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

San Francisco scores 69.3 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 65.4 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga scores 6.8 more points per game (73.4) than San Francisco allows (66.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mara Neira averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Whittaker is averaging 20.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

