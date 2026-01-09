Whittaker leads Gonzaga against Portland after 21-point game

Portland Pilots (9-7, 3-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-6, 3-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Portland Pilots (9-7, 3-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-6, 3-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Portland after Lauren Whittaker scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 77-73 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 at home. Gonzaga is third in the WCC scoring 71.6 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Pilots have gone 3-1 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks third in the WCC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Portland allows. Portland scores 6.2 more points per game (71.8) than Gonzaga allows (65.6).

The Bulldogs and Pilots match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 assists. Whittaker is averaging 20.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Dyani Ananiev is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pilots. Julia Dalan is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

